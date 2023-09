Four former student leaders from the University of Hong Kong have been remanded in custody for sentence next month for incitement to violence through a resolution that praised a near-fatal knife attack on a police officer two years ago.

The four on Wednesday returned to the District Court as their lawyers made pleas in mitigation after they pleaded guilty to the offence last week.

They were held responsible for a motion passed in a 2021 student union council meeting that expressed appreciation for the “sacrifice” of 50-year-old Leung Kin-fai, who stabbed a constable then committed suicide on July 1 that year.

Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching said the quartet had abused their positions in the student body to commit a serious offence that went beyond just endorsement of violence.

Police examine the scene of a near-fatal stabbing of a police officer outside the SOGO department store in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

She acknowledged the four had voluntarily retracted the official statement, but added the move was untimely because it only came after an “international public outcry”, which weakened the force of defence counsel’s submissions.