Police in Hong Kong and mainland China have arrested 14 people in a joint operation against a triad-controlled syndicate suspected of selling SIM cards registered with forged personal documents for criminal purposes.

The alleged ringleader was among 10 men arrested in Hong Kong since Monday, according to the force.

Chief Inspector Wong Chi-tak of the organised crime and triad bureau on Wednesday said the alleged mastermind – a 34-year-old local man – had worked at a telecoms company since March.

Wong said the suspect might have stolen the personal information of company clients to create forged documents such as Hong Kong identity cards, home return permits, proof of address and bank statements.

Chief Inspector Wong Chi-tang (left) and Senior Inspector Lee Tsz-kei reveal details about the operation. Photo: Jelly Tse

“We are currently in close contact with the telecoms company involved. We need to conduct an investigation because a lot of information could be involved,” Wong said, adding he was currently unable to determine how much data had been stolen.