Police in Hong Kong, mainland China arrest 14 after targeting gang suspected of selling SIM cards registered with fake documents
- SIM cards registered with forged personal documents could have attracted criminals engaged in fraud and money-laundering activities, police say
- Alleged ringleader among 10 men arrested in Hong Kong since Monday, with four more suspects detained on the mainland
Police in Hong Kong and mainland China have arrested 14 people in a joint operation against a triad-controlled syndicate suspected of selling SIM cards registered with forged personal documents for criminal purposes.
The alleged ringleader was among 10 men arrested in Hong Kong since Monday, according to the force.
Chief Inspector Wong Chi-tak of the organised crime and triad bureau on Wednesday said the alleged mastermind – a 34-year-old local man – had worked at a telecoms company since March.
Wong said the suspect might have stolen the personal information of company clients to create forged documents such as Hong Kong identity cards, home return permits, proof of address and bank statements.
“We are currently in close contact with the telecoms company involved. We need to conduct an investigation because a lot of information could be involved,” Wong said, adding he was currently unable to determine how much data had been stolen.
In Shenzhen and Hunan province, mainland Chinese authorities arrested three men and a woman between Monday and Wednesday.
Hong Kong police arrest 5 in crackdown on HK$105 million prepaid card scam
On Tuesday, police in Shenzhen also discovered an underground factory which was used to make forged documents. A source familiar with the case said a large quantity of bogus mainland documents was seized there.
Since March 1, 2022, all SIM cards in the city have had to be registered using a Hong Kong identity card. The initiative was launched to combat criminals using anonymous pay-as-you-go SIM cards to evade detection.
In July this year, police discovered a triad-controlled syndicate was advertising on social media platforms, touting the sale of registered SIM cards and forged documents.
Senior Inspector Lee Tsz-kei of the bureau said this could attract those involved in fraud and money-laundering activities and police launched an investigation.
To identify those involved, officers posed as buyers and placed online orders between July and September.
Data stolen from Hong Kong Cyberport includes staff details, credit card records
In one transaction, an undercover agent was offered a bogus Hong Kong identity card, three registered SIM cards and a fake certificate for those who had lost their ID card for a discounted price of HK$6,000.
After receiving orders, the alleged ringleader arranged for the relevant documents to be made on the mainland to reduce costs and make it harder for police to investigate.
The fake documents were then sent to the mastermind who used his position at the telecoms company to help criminals to register SIM cards.
Although the forged documents were not of high quality, Lee said, the mastermind often used his position as a company employee to facilitate the registration of SIM cards under false identities for criminals.
She said the syndicate also recruited those with triad backgrounds and teenagers to deliver the bogus documents to buyers.
After gathering evidence, police in Hong Kong and the mainland swooped into action from Monday and arrested the 14 suspects.
Hong Kong police vow to boost efforts targeting crime committed by youngsters
Two teenage boys, including a 15-year-old, were among suspects arrested in Hong Kong, police said. Officers seized fake documents and SIM cards during the operation.
Officers are still investigating whether the SIM cards and fake documents seized had been used in fraud and money-laundering activities.
As of Wednesday evening, the 10 suspects arrested in the city were still in custody.
Police said the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.
In Hong Kong, making or possessing a forged document is punishable by up to 14 years in jail under the Crimes Ordinance.