A Hong Kong police sergeant was sentenced to three months in jail on Thursday for making false statements to secure loans totalling HK$165,000 (US$21,092) from the force’s credit union.

Appearing before the Eastern Court after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud, 47-year-old Wong Pak-lun was found to have falsely reported the monthly amounts he was repaying on other loans when he applied to the Police Credit Union in 2017 and 2019.

The sergeant had told the union he was repaying HK$5,000 and HK$9,000 but was actually making payments of HK$22,000 and HK$39,000 after respectively borrowing HK$520,000 and HK$780,000 from several lenders.

The union approved both applications and gave him a loan of HK$110,000 in 2017 and another for HK$55,000 two years later.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei on Thursday slammed the defendant for his extravagant lifestyle and gambling habits, which had saddled Wong with substantial debt.