Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has become the latest local institution to fall victim to hackers, as privacy authorities revealed an investigation into a leak of personal data has been launched following a report.

A spokesman with the Privacy Commissioner’s Office on Thursday said it was checking data breaches reported by the Consumer Council and urged the watchdog to notify affected parties as soon as possible.

The council, an independent statutory body, said on its website it had experienced a “system disruption” on Wednesday morning, which had affected its hotlines and online price watch services.

The Consumer Council’s website warns that some services were affected by a “service disruption”. Photo: Handout

Management would meet the press on Friday morning over the data leak, a spokeswoman said, while declining to respond to the Post’s queries on the extent of the breach.