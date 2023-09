Investors on cryptocurrency platform JPEX at the centre of Hong Kong’s largest scam of its kind were allegedly left with no choice but to accept a dividend plan aimed at retaining users and luring new ones, the Post has learned.

Platform users were asked to vote on the “DAO Stakeholders Dividend Plan” which promised new customers a chance to invest in a dividend-paying asset, with a potential buyout price of twice the original value after two years.

A victim told the Post on Friday that investors were not able to vote against the scheme on the platform’s mobile app. The plan was first revealed by the unlicensed trader on Wednesday, while police announced that the claims involved in the alleged fraud had snowballed to HK$1.37 billion (US$175 million) in the largest case of its kind in Hong Kong’s history.

Police officers escort Joseph Lam Chok (middle) at the Entertainment Building in Central. Photo: Handout

“It’s really dodgy,” said the victim, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “There were two buttons – ‘agree’ or ‘not accept’ – for the plan. But after pressing ‘not accept’, there was another ‘agree’ button, forcing you to accept the plan.