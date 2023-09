Hong Kong’s graft-buster has charged 23 people in connection with alleged housing renovation scams involving contracts worth HK$520 million, in the largest anti-corruption operation of its kind.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Friday said the case involved bribes amounting to more than HK$6.5 million and that it was its largest operation against renovation scams, with a total of 49 suspects arrested in January.

“This is the ICAC’s largest case in its history on building management and maintenance, in terms of the number of people prosecuted, total value of the projects involved, and the amount of bribes paid,” said Grace Yee Hin-lai, principal investigator of the ICAC’s operations department.

“Following the ICAC’s timely interventions, the renovation projects of most of the properties were not yet given to the suspects involved in this case. We believe the corruption syndicate has already been disbanded.”

The ICAC’s Alpha Leung (left), acting regional officer Amy Chung Wai-sze, Grace Yee and Bill Ng reveal details about the case. Photo: Edmond So

The 23 suspects face 11 charges of conspiracy to offer and accept bribes and conspiracy to defraud over multiple contracts including for renovations, lift shafts, air-conditioning system improvements, property management, repairs and consultancy, between early 2018 and mid-2023.