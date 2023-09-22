He said the bodies had started decomposing and an initial examination showed the brothers had been dead for some time.

Hong Kong’s ‘hidden elderly’: could string of tragedies have been prevented?

A source familiar with the case said emergency personnel broke into the public rental flat in Sau Wai House and found the two bodies on a mattress in the living room.

Two middle-aged brothers with intellectual disabilities and unable to look after themselves are believed to have starved to death at home in Hong Kong after their mother was hospitalised, the Post has learned.

An investigation suggested the siblings had been born with intellectual disabilities and received regular medical check-ups until June last year and that their condition and self-care abilities deteriorated after that, according to the insider.

“Their mother had been taking care of them until May this year when she was admitted to hospital due to an illness, leaving the two brothers to live in the flat on their own,” he said.

The pair were last seen in the flat on June 8 when their young brother visited them, but they refused to open the door for him and they chatted before he left.

The younger brother also attempted to contact them by phone but was unsuccessful.

According to police, no signs of fighting and ransacking were found in the flat and there were no suspicious injuries on the bodies.

“As the refrigerator in the flat had no food, it is possible the two brothers starved to death due to their lack of self-care ability after their mother was hospitalised,” the source said.

He said autopsies would be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Several tragedies involving vulnerable people left to take care of themselves have prompted calls for better community care services.

On June 13, firefighters found an extremely weak and dehydrated 75-year-old woman , bedridden with lymphoma, in a flat in Happy Valley. Her younger brother and carer, 71, was found dead in the bathroom.

On May 15, a skeleton believed to be that of a 69-year-old man was found in a public rental flat in Sha Tin after Housing Authority employees visited. A source said police investigations showed the man lived alone and there was no sign of a break-in.

A day earlier, a 59-year-old woman and her 86-year-old father were found dead in their home at Mei Foo Sun Chuen in Lai Chi Kok after a family member called for help after nobody answered the door during a Mother’s Day visit.