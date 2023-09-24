Off-duty Hong Kong police officer charged over alleged sexual assault of 7-year-old girl
- Police suspend 34-year-old man surnamed Leung from duty following his arrest on suspicion of sexually abusing girl at flat in Kwai Chung
- ‘The force will not tolerate or condone any unlawful acts committed by any of its officers and will deal with them seriously,’ police say
An off-duty Hong Kong police officer has been charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at a flat in the New Territories.
The force on Sunday said it had suspended the 34-year-old man surnamed Leung from duty. The officer worked for the Kowloon West Regional Police Headquarters and was set to appear at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, it added.
“The force attaches great importance to the conduct of its officers,” a police spokesman said. “The force will not tolerate or condone any unlawful acts committed by any of its officers and will deal with them seriously.”
Police received a report last Wednesday that the man had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at the flat on Tai Wo Hau Road in Kwai Chung at around 3.45pm that day, the force said.
The off-duty police officer was arrested a day later on suspicion of indecent assault, before being charged on Sunday.