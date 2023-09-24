An off-duty Hong Kong police officer has been charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at a flat in the New Territories.

The force on Sunday said it had suspended the 34-year-old man surnamed Leung from duty. The officer worked for the Kowloon West Regional Police Headquarters and was set to appear at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, it added.

“The force attaches great importance to the conduct of its officers,” a police spokesman said. “The force will not tolerate or condone any unlawful acts committed by any of its officers and will deal with them seriously.”