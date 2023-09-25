Magistrate Leung Ka-kie rejected the defence counsel’s suggestion of imposing a fine or community service order, instead starting sentencing at seven days in jail before knocking two days off to reflect Chan’s contributions to the profession of journalism.

The defendant, who is also a deputy assignment editor for online news portal Channel C, was required to pay HK$30,000 (US$3,835) in bail, hand over all travel documents to police and report to officers twice a week.

Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan Ron-sing, 42, was found guilty of one count of obstructing a police officer and a charge of obstructing a public officer. He was released on bail, pending an appeal.

The head of Hong Kong’s largest journalist union was sentenced on Monday to five days in jail for obstructing a police officer by refusing to present his identity card during a stop-and-search procedure.

“A short-term custodial sentence is the only appropriate option,” she said.

The West Kowloon Court earlier heard that Chan and his photographer were stopped on September 7 last year as they made their way to MacPherson Stadium to attend a meeting of property owners at Yuen Long’s Long Ping Estate.

The owners’ corporation at the estate had been marred by controversies, with residents criticising its management and gaps in its accounting records.

Constable Leung Man-yee during the trial said Chan was uncooperative and acted “hysterically” when she asked him four times to produce his identity card, adding that the association chairman had questioned her status as an officer and the rationale behind the check many times.

Magistrate Leung on Monday said Chan’s actions and attitude were “impudent”, pointing to the defendant’s reluctance to share his identity card as he waved its holder in the plain-clothes officer’s face.

Chan told the court that he was only confident of the constable’s identity after she cited the name of her office and a uniformed officer approached the pair.

But the magistrate argued it was “unreasonable” to believe that a veteran journalist such as Chan, with a knowledge of the force’s internal workings, could doubt the constable’s identity after she showed her warrant card.

She also dismissed the defence’s argument that Chan was concerned his personal details could be exposed online if passed to police, saying the circumstances were different from a past incident in 2019, when he was searched during a live-streaming report amid the anti-government protests.

The magistrate said she also considered the testimonies from four police officers to be reliable, citing their clear delivery as they gave their statements.

Chan told local media after the verdict that he would be unable to attend an overseas conference next month due to the conditions of his bail, but said his role as association chairman would not be significantly affected.

“The rule of law is conducted in open court [on Monday] and everyone can see what the magistrate’s opinion is about the case,” he said.

The charge of obstructing a public officer is punishable by up to two years in jail, while those convicted of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty can face up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of HK$2,000.