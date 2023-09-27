4 hurt in fire at subdivided flats in Hong Kong’s North Point, case classified as arson
- Accelerants found at scene at Ying Wong House in North Point
- Emergency personnel alerted after man climbs out of flat to escape blaze
A blaze that broke out in subdivided flats in Hong Kong’s North Point in the early hours of Wednesday injured four residents, with fire services classifying the case as arson.
A man had called police at 2.45am after his flat at Ying Wong House caught fire. The 35-year-old resident was later rescued by officers and firefighters.
Another 22-year-old man and two female residents aged 29 and 32 were found unconscious in other subdivided flats in the block.
All four residents were sent to Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.
The case has been classified as arson, as fire accelerants were found at the scene. The blaze was put out at 3.19am.
Police said each of the four injured persons lived separately in the block.
Hong Kong’s tiny subdivided flats are notorious for fire, security and health hazards.