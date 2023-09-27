The two workers, aged 61 and 63, were found dead underground on Sunday, after being trapped for more than 12 hours at a site managed by the MTR Corporation in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

“We do not rule out the possibility of charging him with other offences, including manslaughter,” Tang said.

Speaking after a meeting with a crime-fighting committee, Tang said the suspect was apprehended over an occupational safety offence, but more charges could be invoked against him at a later stage.

Security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung on Wednesday told reporters the 62-year-old subcontractor who had hired the two victims was detained in the early hours of Wednesday.

Relatives of the two men met MTR Corp representatives on Wednesday morning.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han separately on Wednesday told a radio programme that risk assessment was part of legal requirements for such work. He had a day earlier confirmed the site was considered a confined space and the contractor had failed to comply with some statutory requirements.

“According to our preliminary investigation, we cannot find any evidence showing prior risk assessment was done. We cannot find any related notice as well,” Sun on Wednesday said as he offered more details of the government probe into the tragedy.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says authorities will also look into whether protective gear was given to the two workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Under the Factories and Industrial Undertakings (Confined Spaces) Regulation, an authorised person has to conduct a prior risk assessment for the site and state such details on a form, to be displayed at an easily noticeable spot.

Sun said the government would look into whether the contractor had fulfilled other requirements, such as ensuring workers were equipped with protective gear.

The labour secretary also pledged to hold all parties involved accountable.

“From the frontline foreman, construction company to the main contractor, they need to bear their responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance,” Sun said.

The maximum penalty for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance was in April raised to HK$10 million (US$1.3 million), alongside a two-year jail term, under an amendment bill endorsed by lawmakers.

Sun said authorities would review room to strengthen various aspects of underground works, including requiring contractors to report such projects to the Labour Department.

The department on Monday launched a special inspection operation on top of regular checks targeting works at confined spaces, following the tragedy over the weekend.

The inspection would take two weeks to complete, Sun on Wednesday said, warning that site operators who did not comply would be forced to cease works, and those found with serious breaches would be held accountable.

Police at the site in question in the arts hub, where two workers were trapped for more than 12 hours. Photo: Jelly Tse

On the same radio show, lawmaker Aron Kwok Wai-keung of the labour functional constituency said he was concerned about whether the project in question had been defined as enclosed work, raising questions about who was responsible for an assessment.

“Who is responsible for determining whether a site is an enclosed working environment? Whether it is the site owner, property owner, the main contractor or subcontractor, I think it is one of the concerns,” Kwok said.

He said the main contractor and site owner should have done the assessment work from the start.

Communication among construction companies and site owners should also be improved in future as the two workers were locked in the underground tube for some time before they were found, he noted.