Hong Kong police have arrested 6,400 people and seized crime proceeds, narcotics and illicit goods worth about HK$410 million (US$52.4 million) after teaming up with their counterparts in Guangdong province and Macau to clamp down on illegal activities.

Law enforcement in all three jurisdictions mounted the intelligence-led operation, code-named “Thunderbolt 2023”, between June 12 and September 21 to combat illegal enterprises run by triad groups and other crime syndicates, as well as neutralise cross-border offences and cut off illicit sources of income.

“The police authorities of Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau have been sparing no effort to combat triad activities and organised crimes, especially cross-boundary syndicates,” the Hong Kong Police Force said on Wednesday.

The city mobilised more than 83,000 police officers as part of the operation, working alongside their colleagues in the immigration, customs, fire services, and food and environmental hygiene departments.