Hong Kong toddler in hospital after accidentally ingesting suspected meth
- Police open child abuse investigation after Princess Margaret Hospital staff tell officers that girl, 3, believed to have ingested dangerous drugs
- Incident marks second time in three months that child has accidentally taken narcotics, after two sister fed cannabidiol-infused sweets
Hong Kong police are looking into allegations of child abuse after a three-year-old girl was sent to hospital when she accidentally ingested a suspected dose of methamphetamine at home.
The force on Wednesday said it had started investigating the case after receiving a report from staff at Princess Margaret Hospital that the girl was feeling unwell and was suspected to have ingested dangerous drugs.
She was conscious when she was sent to hospital.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the girl had accidentally consumed methamphetamine while at her home in Yat Tung Estate, Tung Chung.
The case has been classified as a child abuse case. No arrests have been made so far.
The incident is the second time in three months that a child has accidentally ingested dangerous drugs.
In June, a pair of sisters, aged 2 and 4, were believed to have been accidentally fed cannabidiol-infused sweets.
The pair fell into a coma at one point and were sent to an intensive care unit at Tuen Mun Hospital.
Police later arrested the girls’ father and aunt, with the former being charged with drug possession, as well as abuse or neglect of children or young people in his care.
The aunt was released on bail pending further investigation.