Hong Kong police are looking into allegations of child abuse after a three-year-old girl was sent to hospital when she accidentally ingested a suspected dose of methamphetamine at home.

The force on Wednesday said it had started investigating the case after receiving a report from staff at Princess Margaret Hospital that the girl was feeling unwell and was suspected to have ingested dangerous drugs.

She was conscious when she was sent to hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the girl had accidentally consumed methamphetamine while at her home in Yat Tung Estate, Tung Chung.