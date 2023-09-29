A Hong Kong court has denied bail to a 62-year-old subcontractor who was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of two colleagues in a toxic gas-filled tube at an underground site managed by the MTR Corporation.

Shum Yuk-kuen, director of Shum Development Limited, was escorted to Kowloon City Court on Friday to face a count of manslaughter over what prosecutors said was the “unlawful killing” of the pair at a site in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

A charge sheet available for press inspection did not specify whether the offence was a result of gross negligence or an unlawful act, but prosecutors alleged in court that Shum omitted occupational safety rules when carrying out the underground project.

Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung granted a prosecution request to adjourn the case for more than 12 weeks pending a police investigation into the incident.