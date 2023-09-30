Hong Kong police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the scandal over cryptocurrency platform JPEX after Macau authorities returned them to the city.

The force revealed on Friday that two Hongkongers, both 29, had been detained in neighbouring Macau with HK$6.5 million (US$830,390) in cash and valuables seized. About HK$8.2 million was also frozen in their casino accounts.

Macau police said the pair owned over-the-counter cryptocurrency changer shops.

While Hong Kong and Macau do not have official extradition agreements, Assistant Police Commissioner Chung Wing-man said it was up to courts in the casino hub to decide what to do with the suspects.