Hong Kong police have rescued a woman who was allegedly abducted into a car after a money dispute and arrested six suspected triad members following a 15km chase that ended in a roadblock in the New Territories.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a money dispute over alleged drug transactions was behind the unlawful detention incident in Yuen Long on Monday night, a source familiar with the case revealed on Tuesday.

The insider said the 46-year-old woman was accused of obtaining illegal drugs worth about HK$37,000 (US$4,720) from the Wo Shing Wo triad but had failed to pay them.

The woman was assaulted and abducted at around 11.15pm on Monday after she met members of the gang on Fook Fong Street.