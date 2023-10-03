Hong Kong police arrested a suspected triad member hours after a traffic officer drew his gun in a bungled attempt to stop a driver who rammed his BMW sedan into multiple cars and hit a passer-by before fleeing the scene, the Post learned on Tuesday.

A police source on Tuesday said the suspected Wo Shing Wo triad member, 31, was picked up in Yuen Long on Monday night and he was the registered owner of the black car, but he was not behind the wheel during the furious driving incident.

“The driver involved has been identified. An initial investigation suggests that he is also a Wo Shing Wo triad member,” the insider said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the driver was still on the run and the BMW had not been located.