Hong Kong police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of attacking two security guards with a knife at the city’s government headquarters.

The force said the alleged attack occurred at around 10.21am on Wednesday at a guard post near the Tim Mei Avenue footbridge connecting Tamar in Admiralty to Citic Tower.

A police spokesman said a preliminary investigation showed the 17-year-old boy allegedly attacked two male security guards with a fruit knife.

The incident at a guard post near the Tim Mei Avenue footbridge. Photo: Jelly Tse

He said the suspect was eventually subdued by the two guards, who were security personnel at the government headquarters, before officers arrived.