Hong Kong mother and twin sons, 20, found with cut wounds in flat after alleged row

A mother and her twin 20-year-old sons in Hong Kong were found injured in their flat with cuts on their abdomens, police on Thursday said.

Emergency personnel were called to the family’s flat in Lung Kei House at Lung Poon Court in Wong Tai Sin after receiving a report from the 51-year-old father of the twins at around 8.43am.

A source familiar with the case said the brothers and their mother, 53, each suffered a 2cm cut wound on their midsections and were conscious when officers arrived on the scene.