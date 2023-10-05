Hong Kong mother and twin sons, 20, found with cut wounds in flat after alleged row
- Source says twins attend special care classes and fight broke out after they refused to go to school, with mother believed to have hurt herself and sons with sharp object
- Emergency personnel called in after father returned to flat
A mother and her twin 20-year-old sons in Hong Kong were found injured in their flat with cuts on their abdomens, police on Thursday said.
Emergency personnel were called to the family’s flat in Lung Kei House at Lung Poon Court in Wong Tai Sin after receiving a report from the 51-year-old father of the twins at around 8.43am.
A source familiar with the case said the brothers and their mother, 53, each suffered a 2cm cut wound on their midsections and were conscious when officers arrived on the scene.
The insider added that initial investigation suggested the two brothers, who attended special care classes, had refused to go to school and quarrelled with their mother at home.
“During the argument, the mother allegedly used a sharp object to cut herself and her two sons,” he said.
The trio were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.
Police have classified the case as wounding.