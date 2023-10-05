A Hong Kong court has jailed a deliveryman for two months for helping a detained bomb suspect sue police using forged signatures, in a second such conviction after a top official vowed to crack down on prison visitors perpetuating anti-government sentiments behind bars.

Ngan Hok-kin, 34, on Thursday admitted falsifying a civil claim against alleged police violence for Cheung Ka-chun, 33, while the latter was in custody.

He pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court to conspiracy to make a false instrument.

The defence counsel said Ngan, a university degree holder, had been battling depression for five years and foolishly committed the offence out of kindness.

Security secretary Chris Tang has vowed to crack down on prison visitors spreading anti-government agendas to inmates. Photo: Jonathan Wong

But a plea for a community service order or suspended jail sentence was dismissed by acting principal magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han, who highlighted the crime was intended to deceive police and the court.