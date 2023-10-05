Hong Kong protests: deliveryman jailed 2 months for forging signatures to help detained bomb suspect sue police
- Ngan Hok-kin, 34, admits falsifying civil claim against alleged police violence for suspect Cheung Ka-chun, 33
- Conviction marks second such case after security minister hits out at those spreading anti-government sentiments to detainees
A Hong Kong court has jailed a deliveryman for two months for helping a detained bomb suspect sue police using forged signatures, in a second such conviction after a top official vowed to crack down on prison visitors perpetuating anti-government sentiments behind bars.
Ngan Hok-kin, 34, on Thursday admitted falsifying a civil claim against alleged police violence for Cheung Ka-chun, 33, while the latter was in custody.
He pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court to conspiracy to make a false instrument.
The defence counsel said Ngan, a university degree holder, had been battling depression for five years and foolishly committed the offence out of kindness.
But a plea for a community service order or suspended jail sentence was dismissed by acting principal magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han, who highlighted the crime was intended to deceive police and the court.
Police’s national security unit arrested Ngan and five others in June after prison officers uncovered the scheme during a review of audio recordings in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre.
The court heard the two visitors had paid multiple visits to the detained pair despite having no personal connections with them.
The suspects revealed during those visits their intentions to sue the force over alleged assaults in two police stations after their arrest, but were unable to file the claims within the time specified by law because they were detained and had not sought legal advice.
During a meeting on March 1, Cheung reportedly asked Ngan to find someone to sign the relevant paperwork on his behalf and insisted the crime would not come to light as long as he maintained the false signatures were his.
The deliveryman relayed the matter to Lin, who showed Cheung the signed documents in a subsequent visit five days later. The claim was filed to the High Court the same day.
Lin also helped Ho lodge a civil complaint against police using forged signatures on separate occasions.
Lawyers for Ngan urged the court to spare him jail so he could continue to care for his aged parents, but the magistrate refused, saying imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence.
Cheung and Ho, meanwhile, denied the respective conspiracy charges against them during the same court session.
“Your Worship, I was the victim but now I become the accused. I plead not guilty,” Ho said while raising his voice.
The two will remain incarcerated before a pre-trial hearing in November.