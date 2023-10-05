Hong Kong police have arrested six more suspects in connection with a growing HK$1.55 billion financial scandal centred on cryptocurrency trading platform JPEX, bringing the total number of people taken into custody to 26.

The six men arrested on Thursday included the CEO and an ex-director of an over-the-counter (OTC) virtual asset money changer, CryptoPARD, according to a source familiar with the case.

The insider said three others were employees of another two OTC outlets – Coingaroo and Tung Club – and the sixth suspect was a member of an alleged fraud syndicate behind the JPEX platform.

The scandal surrounding JPEX continues to grow. Photo: Bloomberg

Officers from the commercial crime bureau raided the Tsim Sha Tsui office of CryptoPARD on Carnarvon Road on Thursday afternoon.