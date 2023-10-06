Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak noted the books depicted the Chinese government as the villain, with the publications’ intention to indoctrinate children with hatred, contempt and disaffection towards central authorities.

Finance worker Kurt Leung Kui-ming on Friday admitted he was the receiver of a parcel from Britain that contained three sets of a six-title series on conflicts between sheep and wolves.

“The picture books discredit and vilify the central government as an evil and barbaric invader using stories that are full of distorted values and spurious information,” said the magistrate, who was approved by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu to hear cases of such nature.

The story was first developed by the now-defunct General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, which was behind the publication and distribution of the first three titles.

Five former executive members of the union were jailed for 19 months each on a joint count of publishing and distributing seditious articles.

The book series portrayed a village of sheep defending their home from a group of invading wolves following the departure of a shepherd.

A District Court judge in that case found the publications contained clear insinuations that Beijing had ruined Hongkongers’ “happy life” after Britain returned the city to Chinese rule in 1997.

After that ruling, a group of self-proclaimed overseas educators from the city took over the project and completed the series with three additional titles.

A website titled “Sheep Village 2.0” provides details for purchase in Britain as well as electronic copies of the book series.

A prosecution case summary said Pan Choi Wing-tat, later revealed as Leung’s former colleague, delivered the parcel from Britain addressed to John Choi, which was Pan Choi’s former name.

A police officer disguised as a courier attempted to fish for information when he took the parcel to Leung’s office in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 8, but Leung said Choi was not at work that day.

National security police raided the premises and arrested Leung five days later after confirming the parcel had been emptied.

The clerk at first denied any knowledge about its content, but a subsequent search on his two mobile phones showed he had discussions with Choi about the legal risks of sending the books to the city.

In mitigation, defence counsel Anson Wong Yu-yat said the offence was small in scale and took place at a time when the social unrest in 2019 had already subsided.

Wong said his client was genuinely remorseful and had joined national security education events held earlier this year to increase his awareness on the matter.

In a letter to the court, Leung said he had “learned a very hard lesson” and realised the children’s books concerned would “affect the general public”.

Magistrate So agreed that Leung did not play a key role in the offence, but said it involved international elements and might encourage others living overseas to continue publishing articles that posed a danger to Beijing.

He also highlighted the need to prevent the resurgence of radical thoughts among some who might be discontent with how past events had concluded

The court reduced the sentence from six months imprisonment in consideration of Leung’s timely guilty plea.

Sedition is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment upon a first conviction. It is not among the offences criminalised by the national security law, but it has been recognised by the Court of Final Appeal as capable of endangering the safety of the country.

Prosecutors are entitled to request that sedition cases be heard only by judges picked by the chief executive, and defendants can face higher hurdles in obtaining bail.