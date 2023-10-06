Hong Kong police have charged a YouTuber and two other men with assault for allegedly soaking officers and reporters with water guns during a Thai new year celebration earlier this year.

The trio was slapped with a total of six counts on Friday at Kowloon City Court over allegedly illegal acts that took place at the Songkran festival in Kowloon City in April.

Taxi driver Tsang Wai-shing and clerk Ip Ka-kin, both 26, and adult products retailer Yuen Tsz-kin, 31, were jointly charged with assaulting three auxiliary constables and two men at a section of South Wall Road on April 9.

Tsang and Yuen were also charged with attacking another man at the same location.

A still showing two police officers getting soaked. Photo: YouTube/@Bravedogdog

Police arrested the trio after a YouTube video appeared to show the group spraying water at police officers and reporters from TVB, the city’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster.