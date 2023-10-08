Hong Kong police have arrested another suspect in relation to the ballooning JPEX cryptocurrency trading platform scandal, taking the total number of those taken into custody to 28.

A source familiar with the case said that the suspect, a 28-year-old man surnamed Choi, was arrested after arriving at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday and was said to be the owner of an over-the-counter (OTC) virtual assets money changer.

While the identity of the suspect was not known, an individual said on Instagram the same day that he was returning to the city “to explain the truth to the public” and help police with their investigation.

The alleged case of financial fraud now involves HK$1.56 billion and 2,538 victims, according to police. Photo: Edmond So

Henry Choi, whose Instagram handle is “hongcoin_btc” and also goes by the Chinese name “Tung Gei”, said he had lost “more than 95 per cent” of his assets.