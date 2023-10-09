Hong Kong police are hunting two thieves who took advantage of empty streets during Typhoon Koinu to break into two shops and steal HK$18,000 (US$2,298) in cash.

The burglaries came to light soon after 9am on Monday when a 44-year-old woman returned to her ground-floor tobacco shop on Kweilin Street in Sham Shui Po, according to the force.

“The woman found that the rolling shutter of the entrance had been prised open and the shop had been ransacked. Around HK$3,000 in cash was stolen,” a force spokesman said. The shop owner left the store at around 10pm on Sunday.

During an investigation at the scene, officers discovered a nearby fruit store had also been burgled as it showed signs of ransacking. About HK$15,000 was stolen from the shop.

“The raid was captured by surveillance cameras, which showed two men wearing balaclavas,” the spokesman said.