Hong Kong police hunt thieves who broke into 2 shops and stole HK$18,000 in cash amid Typhoon Koinu
- Ground-floor tobacco shop and fruit store ransacked, police reveal
- Fruit store raid captured on camera involved two men wearing balaclavas, according to force spokesman
Hong Kong police are hunting two thieves who took advantage of empty streets during Typhoon Koinu to break into two shops and steal HK$18,000 (US$2,298) in cash.
The burglaries came to light soon after 9am on Monday when a 44-year-old woman returned to her ground-floor tobacco shop on Kweilin Street in Sham Shui Po, according to the force.
“The woman found that the rolling shutter of the entrance had been prised open and the shop had been ransacked. Around HK$3,000 in cash was stolen,” a force spokesman said. The shop owner left the store at around 10pm on Sunday.
During an investigation at the scene, officers discovered a nearby fruit store had also been burgled as it showed signs of ransacking. About HK$15,000 was stolen from the shop.
“The raid was captured by surveillance cameras, which showed two men wearing balaclavas,” the spokesman said.
Detectives from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit are following up on the case. So far, no arrests have been made.
In a separate incident, officers were called to a restaurant on Electric Road in North Point at around 8.13am on Monday when an employee returned to the shop and found a cash register with about HK$2,000 was stolen.
Police said the shop’s back door had been forced opened. Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made.
Officers are investigating another break-in at the office of a food company on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan. Police were called in shortly before 1pm when a staff member returned to the office and found the front door had been prised open and the premises ransacked.
The force is investigating what had been stolen.
Between January and June this year, police handled 572 reports of burglary, a 50.1 per cent jump from the 381 cases logged in the same period in 2022.