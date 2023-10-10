Scammers are using phishing text messages purportedly sent by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance, to get details of its clients and their passwords before stealing virtual assets from their accounts, Hong Kong police have warned.

The latest scam prompted the force to issue a warning on its CyberDefender Facebook page on Monday, urging local investors to remain vigilant.

In the past two weeks, 11 Hongkongers reported to police that virtual assets with an estimated value of HK$3.5 million (US$446,835) had been stolen from their Binance accounts, according to the force.

Binance is the world’s cryptocurrency exchange platform. Photo: Reuters

Police said scammers recently sent out phishing text messages telling Binance account holders to click on the link provided to verify their identity before a certain deadline.