Hong Kong customs has said it will investigate fraud allegations against a popular indoor arcade chain, after a player claimed it was impossible to win a coin-tossing game.

The player, who only gave his name as Jason, alleged that the design of the Jumpin Gym USA rainbow coin-toss game made it impossible to win, after clashing with staff at a branch in Tuen Mun’s Waldorf Garden shopping centre on Saturday.

Jason, who said he played the game up to four times a week, told a radio show on Monday that he had reported the arcade operator to the Customs and Excise Department and Consumer Council for alleged fraud and breach of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Jason said he had spent 2,000 tokens, equivalent to about HK$2,000 (US$255), on the game, where players must toss a coin from a distance and land it squarely within a rainbow stripe without touching the edges.

Players must land a coin on a rainbow stripe without touching the edges. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

He alleged the two sides of the rainbow arch had a narrowing width, which was smaller than the coin’s diameter.