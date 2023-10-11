Hong Kong’s graft-buster to set up academy to teach tactics to overseas officers

Hong Kong’s graft-buster plans to establish an academy to share its expertise with anti-corruption officers from around the world, it has announced after wrapping up a pilot training programme this week.

Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Commissioner Danny Woo Ying-ming on Wednesday said the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption would be established next February.

“The end of the pandemic has provided a golden opportunity for global collaboration on fighting corruption,” he said. “The ICAC has received a surge in demand for professional sharing from different anti-corruption authorities.”

(From left) ICAC Principal Investigator Paul Lau Chi-ho, with graft-busters Hawaly Kone and Mdumiseni Wiseman Nxumalo. Photo: Jess Ma

The week-long training programme tackling corruption in infrastructure projects attracted seven African countries and six Asian ones benefiting from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as well as neighbouring Macau.