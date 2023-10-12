Rescued Hong Kong teenager in stable condition after ‘strong will to survive’ kept him alive amid 7-day search, mother says
- Amy Chan, mother of Matthew Tsang, also expresses gratitude to everyone who helped bring her son home after Diocesan Boys’ School pupil disappeared last week
- ‘I am deeply moved by the warmth and love of [Hong Kong] people through this incident,’ she adds
A Hong Kong teenager is stable and recovering in hospital after spending seven days lost in a country park, the boy’s mother has said, attributing his survival throughout the ordeal to his “strong willpower”.
Amy Chan, the mother of 17-year-old Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, on Thursday morning said she was grateful to everyone who had helped bring her son home after he went missing on October 4 when he left the campus at the Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok.
“Matthew was lost and stuck in the woods for [seven] days, and managed to survive using his strong willpower and drinking water from the stream,” she said.
Drones and AI, 300 people, 4 miles, 7 days: how Hong Kong rescuers found missing teen
The weekend’s inclement weather had also left her son “thoroughly soaked and [he] realised he might fall sick if he continued to wear his clothes, so decided to take them off and hide in the bushes to shelter from the rain and wind”, she added.
The seven-day rescue effort to find Tsang involved hundreds of police, firefighters and volunteers, who searched his last known location, Ma On Shan Country Park, and only paused when Typhoon Koinu struck the city over the weekend.
Rescuers deployed drones and artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their search, taking more than 10,000 photos to scour the landscape for features not shown on the map, including temporary shelters, water sources and areas with thicker foliage.
Tsang was eventually found by firefighters on Wednesday afternoon in some undergrowth about 100 meters (328 feet) from a hiking trail near Lo Shue Tin inside the park, with no shirt, trousers or shoes, according to authorities.
His mother expressed her gratitude to everyone who joined the rescue effort, including government officers, volunteers, Diocesan Boy’s School’s students and parents, as well as the general public.
After Hong Kong teen found safe, Post looks back on past missing person cases
“I am deeply moved by the warmth and love of [Hong Kong] people through this incident,” she said.
Chan said her son remained in hospital and was in stable physical and mental condition as of Thursday morning.
Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital said the teenager remained in their care, adding he was in a stable condition and receiving treatment.