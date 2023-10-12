A Hong Kong teenager is stable and recovering in hospital after spending seven days lost in a country park, the boy’s mother has said, attributing his survival throughout the ordeal to his “strong willpower”.

Amy Chan, the mother of 17-year-old Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, on Thursday morning said she was grateful to everyone who had helped bring her son home after he went missing on October 4 when he left the campus at the Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok.

“Matthew was lost and stuck in the woods for [seven] days, and managed to survive using his strong willpower and drinking water from the stream,” she said.

The weekend’s inclement weather had also left her son “thoroughly soaked and [he] realised he might fall sick if he continued to wear his clothes, so decided to take them off and hide in the bushes to shelter from the rain and wind”, she added.