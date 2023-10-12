Hong Kong immigration officers foil crime group offering services of illegal workers to restaurants
- Immigration Department busts crime group operating cleaning company offering service of staff without work visas to client network of some 50 restaurants
- Those arrested include alleged ringleader and four key members, as well as employers and 20 suspected illegal workers
Hong Kong immigration authorities have foiled a crime syndicate that offered the services of unlawfully employed cleaners to a client network spanning about 50 restaurants.
The Immigration Department on Thursday said the syndicate, which operated as a cleaning company, had falsely claimed its staff could work legally at restaurants, with each cleaner receiving between HK$300 (US$38.35) and HK$500 per day.
In a three-day operation that wrapped up on Thursday, officers arrested the syndicate’s alleged ringleader and four other members, as well as 8 employers and 20 suspected illegal workers in raids on four flats and 12 eateries.
Senior Immigration Officer Derek Siu Wai-wang, of the department’s special investigation branch, said the criminal group had operated for more than six months and charged restaurants HK$20,000 to HK$50,000 per contract.
“The syndicate’s ringleader controlled the cleaning company’s bank account behind the curtain and transferred the proceeds from the outsourcing contracts to other accounts, including his own and those of the downline group members, to pay the wages of illegal workers,” Siu said.
“Other downline group members were responsible for regularly going to restaurants to collect service fees from the outsourcing contracts and assigning work for illegal workers.”
The 20 suspected illegal workers comprised six men and 14 women aged 23 to 55. Two of the group held recognisance forms issued by the department that barred them from taking up any employment, he added.
Siu said investigators had also seized a large quantity of documents, including bank withdrawal records and statements, as well as cleaning contracts. Officers had impounded five falsified identity documents, he added.
The senior immigration officer did not rule out further arrests as the investigation was still ongoing.
Under the Immigration Ordinance, employing an illegal immigrant, a person subject to a removal order or a deportation order, an overstayer or a person who has been refused entry will incur a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years in jail.
The management and relevant staff employing such individuals can also be held criminally liable.