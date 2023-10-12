Hong Kong immigration authorities have foiled a crime syndicate that offered the services of unlawfully employed cleaners to a client network spanning about 50 restaurants.

The Immigration Department on Thursday said the syndicate, which operated as a cleaning company, had falsely claimed its staff could work legally at restaurants, with each cleaner receiving between HK$300 (US$38.35) and HK$500 per day.

In a three-day operation that wrapped up on Thursday, officers arrested the syndicate’s alleged ringleader and four other members, as well as 8 employers and 20 suspected illegal workers in raids on four flats and 12 eateries.

Senior Immigration Officer Derek Siu Wai-wang, of the department’s special investigation branch, said the criminal group had operated for more than six months and charged restaurants HK$20,000 to HK$50,000 per contract.