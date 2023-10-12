The Scameter contains information to help the public identify suspicious web addresses, phone numbers, emails, platform usernames or IP addresses.

She said she expected the more secure system would be launched within the next two months.

Hong Kong’s financial services watchdog will boost security measures for the city’s fast payment system after bank-related fraud cases doubled to almost 1,000 in the first nine months of the year, compared with about 55o for the whole of 2022.

“More than 40 banks and stored value facility licensees are expected to join in the initiatives,” Lai said. “Regardless of whether users received alert messages, the public needs to carefully verify the payment details and the payee identity before each payment.”

The authority introduced the FPS in 2018, which allows users to transfer money using proxy identification, such as a mobile phone number or email address, to others.

The FPS had recorded 12.81 million registrations by August.

The system processed an average of 1.25 million Hong Kong dollar real-time transactions a day, worth HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion), in the same month.

The authority logged 954 complaints related to banking fraud in the first nine months of this year, nearly double the 555 recorded in 2022.

Complaints related to credit card transactions and fraudulent reward point redemption schemes accounted for about 70 per cent of the 2023 complaints.

Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, the authority’s deputy chief, pointed to a new scamming trend where individuals hacked other people’s personal messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, for fraudulent purposes.

“We received more than 10 complaints just last month where people’s mobile numbers were hacked by scammers. They then use the instant messaging apps to send texts to those in the address book, claiming they urgently need money with a hyperlink attached,” Yuen said.

“The message recipients fell for the scam, perhaps because they thought the messages were actually from their friends, by clicking the link to transfer money instantly. Of course we don’t want this trend to arise, and the public should pay extra attention when they receive such messages with a link embedded.”

The authority also issued a notice on Thursday to 28 retail banks to ask them to devote sufficient resources and expertise to ensure the fast implementation of collaborative measures to fight fraud in information sharing, transaction monitoring and customer alerts.

Carmen Chu Lap-kiu, the authority’s executive director, said the real-time monitoring system was designed to strengthen banks’ capabilities in round-the-clock surveillance of suspicious accounts and alert potential fraud victims to stop funds from being deposited into the accounts of criminals.

“When a customer makes a transfer, if the recipient account matches the information of a suspicious account identified by law enforcement or the bank, the real-time monitoring system will issue a risk alert and follow up on the transaction,” Chu said.

“Bank staff will also notify customers about the risk associated with the transaction, allowing them to decide whether to proceed.”

She cited a case where a bank detected a customer logged in to an online banking platform through a new device related to an account that was associated with fraud.

The bank contacted the customer and was told the individual had disclosed their online banking login name and password to someone who claimed to be a mainland Chinese police officer.

“The customer asked for the transaction to be stopped and the bank successfully intercepted it to prevent the individual from losing HK$4 million,” Chu said.

The authority launched the first phase of the Financial Intelligence Evaluation Sharing Tool, dubbed “FINEST”, in June, joined by Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered (Hong Kong), HSBC, Hang Seng Bank, and ICBC (Asia).

“The platform has been operating smoothly for three months. About half of the cases exchanged through this platform involved investment scams, while the rest related to online shopping and romance scams,” Chu said.

The authority promised it would continue to work with the financial services industry and others to review the platform and work to get more banks to sign up.

“We will consult the industry and public in one or two months on expanding the scope of information sharing from corporate to personal accounts,” Chu added.