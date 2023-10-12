5 Hong Kong family members arrested after police seize protected incense tree wood worth HK$15 million
- Marine police officers find 87.4kg of wood in hut in Yuen Long along with logging tools, including handheld metal saws and axes
- Authorities have said wood can fetch between HK$60,000 and HK$200,000 per kilogram
Five family members have been arrested after police allegedly found a haul of protected incense tree wood worth about HK$15 million (US$1.92 million) at a property in Hong Kong.
After collecting intelligence, marine police officers entered a corrugated iron hut in a village in Yuen Long on Thursday, according to John Au Yeung Ki, chief inspector of the marine regional headquarters.
Upon entering the premises, officers detained a male occupant, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 87.4kg (194lbs) of agarwood worth about HK$15 million.
Officers also found a significant amount of logging tools, including handheld metal saws and axes.
They later intercepted another man and three women returning to the premises, and Au Yeung said they were relatives of the first suspect. The five, aged 38 to 65, were arrested over conspiracy to steal.
Police believed they had been using the tools to illegally log trees in different rural areas. They allegedly then transported the wood to the corrugated iron hut for storage before smuggling it out of the city. The destination of the haul is still being investigated.
The Aquilaria sinensis species is highly prized by smugglers from mainland China and elsewhere due to its ability to produce agarwood, which possesses a distinct fragrance and is prized for carving.
Authorities have previously said the wood can fetch between HK$60,000 and HK$200,000 per kilogram.
Agarwood is formed when the incense tree triggers a defence mechanism in response to certain external factors such as fungal or bacterial infections, physical injury or insect infestation. Currently, the species is categorised as “vulnerable” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature‘s Red List of Threatened Plants.
Authorities emphasised the felling or theft of incense trees constituted a serious offence that could result in a maximum fine of HK$25,000 and a year in jail. Depending on the circumstances, police can also pursue charges under the Theft Ordinance, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.
In March, Au Yeung’s team arrested 12 individuals from the mainland for illegal logging of at least 13 incense trees on Lamma Island. The stolen wood from that incident was valued at about HK$2.3 million.