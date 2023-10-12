Five family members have been arrested after police allegedly found a haul of protected incense tree wood worth about HK$15 million (US$1.92 million) at a property in Hong Kong.

After collecting intelligence, marine police officers entered a corrugated iron hut in a village in Yuen Long on Thursday, according to John Au Yeung Ki, chief inspector of the marine regional headquarters.

Upon entering the premises, officers detained a male occupant, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 87.4kg (194lbs) of agarwood worth about HK$15 million.

Officers also found a significant amount of logging tools, including handheld metal saws and axes.

Wood seized by police during the raid. The Aquilaria sinensis species is highly prized by smugglers from mainland China and elsewhere due to its ability to produce agarwood. Photo: Handout

They later intercepted another man and three women returning to the premises, and Au Yeung said they were relatives of the first suspect. The five, aged 38 to 65, were arrested over conspiracy to steal.

Police believed they had been using the tools to illegally log trees in different rural areas. They allegedly then transported the wood to the corrugated iron hut for storage before smuggling it out of the city. The destination of the haul is still being investigated.