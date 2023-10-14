Hong Kong police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dead cat was found hanging from a tree with a rope around its neck in North Point on Saturday.

According to the force, officers received a report at around 1.20pm and arrived at the North Point Promenade Pet Garden, where they found the brown and white cat hanging from a tree with a blue nylon rope around its neck.

It was unclear whether the animal was a pet or a wild cat. Photo: Shutterstock

Police combed the area for evidence and untied the body, which was handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the force added