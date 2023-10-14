Advertisement
Advertisement
Animal welfare in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Hong Kong police investigating animal cruelty case after dead cat found hanging by rope in pet park
- Officers responding to report find brown and white cat hanging from tree with blue nylon rope around neck in North Point Promenade Pet Garden
- Case has been classified as cruelty to animals, punishable by up to three years in jail and HK$200,000 fine
Hong Kong police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dead cat was found hanging from a tree with a rope around its neck in North Point on Saturday.
According to the force, officers received a report at around 1.20pm and arrived at the North Point Promenade Pet Garden, where they found the brown and white cat hanging from a tree with a blue nylon rope around its neck.
Police combed the area for evidence and untied the body, which was handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the force added
It was unclear whether the animal was a pet or a wild cat. The case has been classified as cruelty to animals, which is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 (US$25,500) fine.
1