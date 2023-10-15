Hong Kong police hunt for duo behind theft of HK$450,000 in items from home in city’s most exclusive neighbourhood
- Police say initial investigation suggests robbers broke into property on 8 Mount Nicholson Road at the Peak at around 4am on Sunday
- Items missing from the property comprise necklace, five handbags, Buddha statue, flower vase and tableware set
Hong Kong police are hunting two burglars who broke into a home in the city’s most exclusive neighbourhood and made off with items worth a total of about HK$450,000 (US$57,505).
The force on Sunday said an initial investigation suggested the hooded, black-clad robbers entered the property on 8 Mount Nicholson Road at the Peak at around 4am.
A 60-year-old man living at the building called police after discovering two men ransacking the premises, with the duo fleeing before officers arrived.
Officers at the scene discovered a glass door had been damaged. Items missing from the house comprise a necklace, five handbags, a Buddha statue, a flower vase and a tableware set.
Mount Nicholson is considered the city’s most exclusive address, with the Post reporting in April that a 7,042 sq ft villa in the area could fetch as much as HK$961.5 million.
A Post check also found that a high-end, four-storey townhouse in the enclave is currently listed at HK$85,000 per square foot and includes a private pool, garden and roof terrace and five en suite bedrooms.
The city earlier this year witnessed a spate of break-ins targeting luxury properties.
In June, police launched a search for two burglars who made their way into a five-storey house and stole more than HK$800,000 worth of goods while a family of six and their domestic helpers were home.
The two intruders climbed onto the roof of the house on Bisney Road in Pok Fu Lam from an adjacent block, before making off with watches and jewellery from the property.
Just two weeks before the incident, two separate properties on St Andrews Place estate on Kam Chui Road in the New Territories were burgled within four hours of each other.
Officers were called to a stand-alone house in Sheung Shui at 5.17am after thieves broke in and took an estimated HK$5 million haul of luxury watches, handbags, jewellery and cash.
At 9.09am, a security guard in the same neighbourhood called to report another burglary after a safe was removed from a house.