Hong Kong police are hunting two burglars who broke into a home in the city’s most exclusive neighbourhood and made off with items worth a total of about HK$450,000 (US$57,505).

The force on Sunday said an initial investigation suggested the hooded, black-clad robbers entered the property on 8 Mount Nicholson Road at the Peak at around 4am.

A 60-year-old man living at the building called police after discovering two men ransacking the premises, with the duo fleeing before officers arrived.

Officers at the scene discovered a glass door had been damaged. Items missing from the house comprise a necklace, five handbags, a Buddha statue, a flower vase and a tableware set.

Mount Nicholson is considered the city’s most exclusive address, with the Post reporting in April that a 7,042 sq ft villa in the area could fetch as much as HK$961.5 million.