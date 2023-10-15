Those taken into custody also included four men, alleged to be a ring leader and three middlemen.

They were taken into custody in Tuen Mun, Mong Kok, Kowloon City and Sham Shui Po between Friday and Sunday, New Territories North anti-triad unit’s chief inspector Au Yeung Tak said.

The men, all aged 17 to 41 and with a triad background, were arrested for criminal damage, using false instruments and possession of offensive weapons.

A car, mobile phones, a baseball bat, and clothing were seized as part of the operation

Five men are expected to appear at Fanling Court on Monday charged in connection with offences related to attacks on two self pickup points operated by a courier firm. Photo: Winson Wong

Five of those arrested were jointly charged with two counts of criminal damage on Sunday night and will appear at Fanling Court on Monday.

Three others were released on bail and two remained in custody.

Au Yeung said he could not rule out further arrests.

He added the alleged attacks could be linked to disputes linked to business competition.

A self pickup station operated by the mainland-based courier in Tuen Mun was attacked on September 8, September 9, and October 10. Display windows were smashed with hammers and the area was sprayed with red paint.

At another self pickup station run by the firm at Sha Tau Kok, the attackers arrived in a car with fake licence plates on October 7 and October 10 and ransacked the site, knocking over tables and chairs.

The company told police repairs were expected to cost about HK$30,000 (US$3,834).

Hong Kong police handled 2,568 reports of criminal damage in the first six months of 2022, up 5.9 per cent from the 2,424 recorded over the same period in 2021.