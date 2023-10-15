5 to appear in Hong Kong court after 10 arrested over criminal damage allegations involving courier firm’s shops in Tuen Mun and Sha Tau Kok
- 10 arrested in connection with criminal damage allegations involving courier firm’s shops in Tuen Mun and Sha Tau Kok
- Police say five men to appear at Fanling Court on Monday in connection with attacks, more arrests not ruled out
The men, all aged 17 to 41 and with a triad background, were arrested for criminal damage, using false instruments and possession of offensive weapons.
They were taken into custody in Tuen Mun, Mong Kok, Kowloon City and Sham Shui Po between Friday and Sunday, New Territories North anti-triad unit’s chief inspector Au Yeung Tak said.
Those taken into custody also included four men, alleged to be a ring leader and three middlemen.
A car, mobile phones, a baseball bat, and clothing were seized as part of the operation
Three others were released on bail and two remained in custody.
Au Yeung said he could not rule out further arrests.
He added the alleged attacks could be linked to disputes linked to business competition.
A self pickup station operated by the mainland-based courier in Tuen Mun was attacked on September 8, September 9, and October 10. Display windows were smashed with hammers and the area was sprayed with red paint.
Hong Kong police ‘hunting triad leader’ after second mahjong parlour stormed
At another self pickup station run by the firm at Sha Tau Kok, the attackers arrived in a car with fake licence plates on October 7 and October 10 and ransacked the site, knocking over tables and chairs.
The company told police repairs were expected to cost about HK$30,000 (US$3,834).
Hong Kong police handled 2,568 reports of criminal damage in the first six months of 2022, up 5.9 per cent from the 2,424 recorded over the same period in 2021.