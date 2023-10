Hong Kong police have arrested 10 men in connection with five criminal damage allegations involving branches of a courier service in Tuen Mun and Sha Tau Kok.

The men, all aged 17 to 41 and with a triad background, were arrested for criminal damage, using false instruments and possession of offensive weapons.

They were taken into custody in Tuen Mun, Mong Kok, Kowloon City and Sham Shui Po between Friday and Sunday, New Territories North anti-triad unit’s chief inspector Au Yeung Tak said.

Those taken into custody also included four men, alleged to be a ring leader and three middlemen.