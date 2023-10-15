Hong Kong customs officials have arrested a man as he passed through the city’s airport after they discovered HK$12 million (US$1.53 million) worth of suspected cocaine hidden inside the cushions of an electric wheelchair.

The Customs and Excise Department on Sunday said the suspect, a 51-year-old man who claimed to be a car rental company director, arrived in the city from the Caribbean territory of Sint Maarten via Paris.

The man brought the electric wheelchair as one of his two pieces of checked baggage, customs said.

But officials decided to investigate further after an X-ray of the chair aroused suspicion.

Customs officials pledge to increase checks on people arriving at the airport from high-risk drugs areas as passenger numbers begin to increase post-pandemic. Photo: Elson Li

Officers found signs that the chair’s seat cushion and backrest had been opened up and restitched and discovered 11kg (24lbs) of suspected cocaine hidden in concealed compartments.