Hong Kong police hunt 2 suspects accused of stealing HK$260,000 in cash and valuables from house in Sha Tin
- Two men were seen on surveillance cameras climbing up house fence, police say
- About HK$110,000 in cash stolen along with HK$150,000 in jewellery from two locked drawers, insider reveals
Hong Kong police on Monday launched a citywide manhunt for two burglars who broke into a four-story house and stole HK$260,000 (US$33,225) in cash and valuables.
The incident occurred after a 60-year-old woman and her daughter left Ville De Cascade residential building on Lai Wo Lane in Sha Tin for dinner at around 5.30pm on Sunday.
The pair discovered the burglary when they returned home about three hours later, a source familiar with the case revealed on Monday.
“About HK$110,000 in cash was stolen along with HK$150,000 in jewellery from two locked drawers in the third-floor master bedroom,” the insider said.
According to police, two men were caught on surveillance cameras climbing up the surrounding fence of the house.
“Footage showed one of the raiders guarded outside acting as a lookout, while the other managed to climb into the house through the first-floor toilet’s ventilation window,” the source said.
Officers combed the area after receiving a report of the burglary from the woman at 8.42pm on Sunday.
No arrests have been made so far. Officers from the Sha Tin criminal investigation unit are following the case.
This is the third burglary involving a luxury property in the city in 24 hours.
Hong Kong police hunt for duo behind theft of HK$450,000 in items from upmarket home
On Sunday, a 60-year-old man called police after he spotted two men robbing his house in an exclusive neighbourhood on Mount Nicholson Road at The Peak.
The duo fled before officers arrived.
Valuables worth HK$450,000, including a necklace, five handbags, a Buddha statue and a flower vase, were stolen from the property, according to police.
At around 9pm on Saturday, police officers investigated another burglary in which HK$485,000 in cash and valuables were stolen from a flat on Pok Fu Lam Road in Western District.
Hong Kong theft cases jump by nearly 40 per cent in first 4 months of the year
A spate of break-ins have taken place in the first half of the year.
In June, two thieves stole more than HK$800,000 worth of goods after they broke into a five-storey house on Bisney Road in Pok Fu Lam while a family of six and their domestic helpers were home.
Police handled 572 reports of burglaries in the first six months of the year, a 50.1 per cent increase compared with 381 cases registered in the same period in 2022.