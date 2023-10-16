Hong Kong police on Monday launched a citywide manhunt for two burglars who broke into a four-story house and stole HK$260,000 (US$33,225) in cash and valuables.

The incident occurred after a 60-year-old woman and her daughter left Ville De Cascade residential building on Lai Wo Lane in Sha Tin for dinner at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The pair discovered the burglary when they returned home about three hours later, a source familiar with the case revealed on Monday.

“About HK$110,000 in cash was stolen along with HK$150,000 in jewellery from two locked drawers in the third-floor master bedroom,” the insider said.

Police handled 572 reports of burglaries in the first six months of the year, a 50.1 per cent increase compared with 381 cases registered in the same period in 2022. Photo: SCMP

According to police, two men were caught on surveillance cameras climbing up the surrounding fence of the house.