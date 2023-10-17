Israel-Gaza war: Hong Kong police ‘step up patrols, ask religious leaders to report suspicious individuals’ amid tensions over conflict
- Police insider says officers have also asked city’s Jewish and Muslim leaders if they need any help as Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates
- ‘We have also requested them to inform us if they observe anything abnormal or spot suspicious individuals,’ source adds
“Officers have reached out to [Jewish and Muslim] community leaders in the city to inquire if they need any assistance,” a force insider said.
“We have also requested them to inform us if they observe anything abnormal or spot suspicious individuals.”
The source also said officers had asked faith leaders whether they planned to hold any major gatherings or religious events to ensure police could deploy personnel appropriately.
Police had also increased patrols at some locations such as the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui, he added, but stopped short of saying whether security would be increased at the Israeli consulate in Admiralty.
“Frontline officers have been instructed to spend more time patrolling around these sites and to be vigilant for any suspicious persons,” the source said.
Staff at the city’s Israeli consulate, alongside their counterparts in Shanghai and Beijing, were advised to stay at home over the weekend after an embassy employee was stabbed outside a supermarket in China’s capital last Friday.
Israel retaliated by declaring war on Hamas, launching air strikes and ground raids, and cutting off essential supply lines to the blockaded Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million Palestinians.
The death toll has risen to thousands for both sides, with no end in sight.
At least 2,750 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 9,700 injured since the start of the crisis, the Palestinian health ministry has said.
The Israeli Defence Forces said at least 1,300 Israelis had been killed in Hamas’ attack on the country, including 286 soldiers.
Jewish and Muslim groups in Hong Kong have supported their respective communities through fundraising drives, gatherings, seminars and prayer sessions.
Muslim groups also registered a strong protest with the Israeli consulate.
The Israeli diplomatic mission condemned the “bloodthirsty terrorists” who had killed civilians indiscriminately.
Amir Lati, Israel’s consul general in Hong Kong, will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the situation in his country.
“If Hongkongers in Israel require any assistance from the government, we will do everything possible and provide all available assistance,” he said. “If anyone needs help, please reach out to us or the Chinese embassy in Israel.”
The chief executive also told Hongkongers in the flashpoint region to be mindful of their surroundings and avoid potentially dangerous areas.
The Immigration Department said a total of 58 Hong Kong residents in Israel had contacted officials for help since the crisis erupted.
The department said 40 of them had already returned the city and another six had left the country en route for home.