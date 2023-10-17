Hong Kong police have stepped up patrols and asked religious leaders to keep an eye out for “suspicious individuals” in response to tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict , the Post has learned.

“Officers have reached out to [Jewish and Muslim] community leaders in the city to inquire if they need any assistance,” a force insider said.

“We have also requested them to inform us if they observe anything abnormal or spot suspicious individuals.”

The source also said officers had asked faith leaders whether they planned to hold any major gatherings or religious events to ensure police could deploy personnel appropriately.

Police had also increased patrols at some locations such as the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui, he added, but stopped short of saying whether security would be increased at the Israeli consulate in Admiralty.