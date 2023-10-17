Hong Kong Ballet reports data breach from ransomware attack, becomes third well-established city organisation to be hacked in 2 months
- Renowned cultural institution says it has called in external cybersecurity experts to assess situation while no demands for ransoms have as yet been made
- Data including personal user details and the organisation’s internal information had been viewed by intruders
Hong Kong Ballet has reported a data breach caused by a ransomware attack on its computer systems, becoming the third well-established organisation in the city to be hacked in two months.
In an official statement released on Monday night, the renowned cultural institution said it had recently discovered its network systems had been infected with ransomware, allowing intruders to illegally access files stored on computers.
Data including personal user details and the organisation’s internal information had been viewed by the intruders, the company said, adding it was still working to determine the full scope of the attack.
Data of 900 Hongkongers exposed in hack attack of WhatsApp accounts
The organisation added it was unable to determine the contents of all files illegally accessed due to encryption by the ransomware.
“We take this matter seriously and are diligently working to address the issue promptly and responsibly,” the institution, founded in 1979, said, expressing regret over the matter.
It also added it had not received any ransom demands or threats of data leak so far.
The company said it had immediately launched an internal investigation upon detecting the incident and hired external cybersecurity experts to assess the extent of the breach and implement measures.
Head of Hong Kong consumer watchdog apologises over potential personal data leak
The ballet institution, financially backed by the government, also notified police and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.
It urged partners to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures such as regularly changing passwords, monitoring financial statements, and exercising caution when handling suspicious messages.
Users should also be wary of potential phishing attempts and to only share personal information through official channels, it warned, adding efforts had been made to contain the incident and prevent further unauthorised access to internal systems.
Data stolen from Hong Kong Cyberport includes staff details, credit card records
Early last month, international hackers demanded a ransom of HK$2.35 million (US$300,500) after hacking into tech hub Cyberport’s computers and stealing more than 400 gigabytes of information belonging to start-ups, including personal details of staff.
Later that month, the Consumer Council also fell victim to hackers, with personal data of current and former staff, as well as that of more than 8,000 monthly subscribers of its Choice magazine compromised. Hackers also threatened to leak the information if a US$500,000 ransom was not paid.