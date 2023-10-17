Hong Kong Ballet has reported a data breach caused by a ransomware attack on its computer systems, becoming the third well-established organisation in the city to be hacked in two months.

In an official statement released on Monday night, the renowned cultural institution said it had recently discovered its network systems had been infected with ransomware, allowing intruders to illegally access files stored on computers.

Data including personal user details and the organisation’s internal information had been viewed by the intruders, the company said, adding it was still working to determine the full scope of the attack.

The organisation added it was unable to determine the contents of all files illegally accessed due to encryption by the ransomware.