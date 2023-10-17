Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong courts
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Hong Kong LGBTQ rights: court upholds rulings that favour housing benefits for same-sex couples
- Department of Justice loses appeal against earlier court decision that would grant gay couples housing rights under Home Ownership Scheme
- Under existing rules, same-sex couples can only apply for public rental housing as separate individuals, which warrants a longer waiting time
An appellate court has upheld two sets of rulings that favour the granting of housing benefits to same-sex couples in Hong Kong after finding the government’s policies were discriminatory and unconstitutional.
The judgment on Tuesday by the Court of Appeal followed the Department of Justice’s appeal against a judge’s decisions to grant gay couples the rights to apply for public housing and live together in subsidised flats under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS).
Hong Kong must create legal framework for same-sex partnerships: top court
Hong Kong must create legal framework for same-sex partnerships: top court
Then Court of First Instance justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming, who has since been promoted to the appellate rank, first handed victory to permanent resident Nick Infinger in 2020 in holding that the authority had illegally barred him and his husband from renting a public housing flat as a family.
A year later, Chow granted another judicial review by gay couple Henry Li Yik-ho and Edgar Ng Hon-lam and concluded the authority’s decision to bar them from sharing the same HOS unit as “oppressively unfair”.
LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong: legal milestones in the long battle for equality
LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong: legal milestones in the long battle for equality
Under existing rules, same-sex couples can only apply for public rental housing as separate individuals, which warrants a longer waiting time. They also cannot add occupants or transfer ownership of HOS flats.
Hong Kong law does not provide for same-sex marriage but recognises the relationship to a certain extent, including applications for spousal visas and tax declaration, following an array of court challenges in recent years.
The Court of Final Appeal has earlier directed the government to draw up in two years’ time an official framework for recognising same-sex relationships, including laws that set out the “core rights” of such couples.
The ruling may pave the way for landmark changes in LGBT rights, but the community remains wary as to whether the pending reforms could really be a panacea to their problems.
Post