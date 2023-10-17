Hong Kong police have arrested former district councillor Chu Kong-wai on suspicion of violating laws governing the city’s pension scheme, the Post has learned.

The former Yau Tsim Mong district council member was detained by officers on Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the case.

The insider said Chu was accused of breaching the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance by promoting MPF plans without proper registration.

The offence is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$5 million (US$640,000) fine.