Former Hong Kong district councillor arrested over MPF law breach, accused of illegally promoting scheme linked to pension fund
- Chu Kong-wai, who was an ex-councillor in Yau Tsim Mong district before he was unseated in September 2021, detained by officers on Tuesday morning
- Chu will be escorted by police to three locations to gather evidence
Hong Kong police have arrested former district councillor Chu Kong-wai on suspicion of violating laws governing the city’s pension scheme, the Post has learned.
The former Yau Tsim Mong district council member was detained by officers on Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the case.
The insider said Chu was accused of breaching the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance by promoting MPF plans without proper registration.
The offence is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$5 million (US$640,000) fine.
At around 12.30pm, plainclothes officers escorted Chu to an office in Manulife Place on Kwun Tong Road to gather evidence. Chu is expected to be brought by police to two other locations in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui to gather evidence later on Tuesday.
Before being elected as a district councillor in 2019, Chu worked in community organisations and labour unions for several years and had also served as a research assistant at a university.
Chu was stripped of his seat in September 2021, alongside many other opposition district councillors, after the government ruled he failed to pledge his loyalty to the administration.
In March this year, Chu was denied entry into Macau, with police there citing “strong signs” he had attempted to endanger public safety and order in the casino hub.