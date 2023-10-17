Hong Kong police have arrested a 69-year-old woman and her three domestic helpers on suspicion of animal cruelty, two days after a dead cat was found hanging from a tree at the North Point Promenade over the weekend.

The three helpers, aged 24 to 33, were still in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon after their arrest a day earlier, according to acting superintendent Yeung Wan-ming of Eastern police district.

She said their employer had been released on bail pending further investigation. The elderly woman is required to report back to police next month.

Yeung added the elderly suspect was the owner of the shorthair cat, whose carcass was found hanging from a tree with a nylon rope around its neck at the North Point Promenade Pet Garden on Saturday afternoon.

A source familiar with the case said surveillance camera footage showed the four suspects pushing a trolley loaded with a box to the pet garden at about 7pm on Friday.