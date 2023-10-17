A mother was on Tuesday convicted of wilful neglect of her six-year-old daughter for failure to get immediate treatment for an infected wound after her ex-police officer lover admitted he had scalded her in a bath.

District Court Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi told the 33 year-old woman it was “unbelievable” that she had not taken her daughter to hospital for treatment, despite being able to see her injuries were extensive and with a large area of infection.

Chan dismissed a defence claim that the defendant “naively” believed the former policeman she was living with at the time had made calls to a doctor friend for advice and thought applying ointment to the wound and some medicine would be enough.

“How could a mother still not feel that the girl is suffering?” Chan asked.

DIstrict Court hears ex-policeman inflicted scald injuries on child and mother failed to get the six-year-old girl adequate treatment for her injuries. Photo: Warton Li

He added that it was beyond common sense for her to attempt to shift the blame to her live-in partner at the time.