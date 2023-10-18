Advertisement
Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
3 injured in Hong Kong crash after delivery van tries to cross lanes by mounting divider, collides head-on with double decker
- Police say van driver slightly injured but passenger seriously wounded; remaining casualty is bus driver
- Crash occurred on Ching Hong Road in Tsing Yi shortly before 11am
Three people in Hong Kong were injured on Wednesday after a delivery van crossed into an opposite lane by mounting a divider and collided head-on with a double-decker bus.
The crash occurred outside Cheung Ching Estate on Ching Hong Road in Tsing Yi shortly before 11am.
4 injured in crash between light rail train and delivery van in Hong Kong
4 injured in crash between light rail train and delivery van in Hong Kong
A police spokeswoman said the delivery van flipped onto its side from the impact of the crash, and emergency personnel had to free its driver and passenger who were trapped.
The passenger suffered serious injuries and the driver was slightly hurt. The bus driver was also injured.
The three men were sent to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan for treatment.
Post