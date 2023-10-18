Three people in Hong Kong were injured on Wednesday after a delivery van crossed into an opposite lane by mounting a divider and collided head-on with a double-decker bus.

The crash occurred outside Cheung Ching Estate on Ching Hong Road in Tsing Yi shortly before 11am.

A police spokeswoman said the delivery van flipped onto its side from the impact of the crash, and emergency personnel had to free its driver and passenger who were trapped.

The bus driver is also among the injured trio. Photo: Handout

The passenger suffered serious injuries and the driver was slightly hurt. The bus driver was also injured.