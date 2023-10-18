Hong Kong police arrest man suspected of assaulting senior superintendent while officer was jogging
Hong Kong police arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a senior superintendent while the officer was jogging during his lunch break on Wednesday.
Senior Superintendent Thomas Yu Wai-leung, who heads the Kowloon East traffic unit, was out for a run on Prince Edward Road East in Choi Hung when he encountered the man.
Yu ran past the man in his 40s while under a footbridge opposite the housing estate Rhythm Garden at about 1.45pm, according to a source familiar with the case.
“At that moment, there was no physical contact or eye contact between the two individuals,” the insider said.
“Suddenly, the man punched Yu and ran onto Concorde Road, fleeing towards the direction of Kowloon Bay.”
He said the senior superintendent suffered facial injuries. Yu made an emergency call to police and gave chase.
After a 500-metre pursuit, the suspect was subdued by Yu and his colleagues at the junction of Muk Hung Street and Shing Kai Road.
According to a force spokesman, both men were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.
The source said Yu and the man did not know each other, adding that no identification document was found on the suspect.
“The man is suspected to have a mental disability because he was muttering to himself and talking incoherently,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was still being held for questioning.
Detectives from the Sau Mau Ping criminal investigation unit are following up on the case.