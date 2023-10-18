Hong Kong police arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a senior superintendent while the officer was jogging during his lunch break on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Thomas Yu Wai-leung, who heads the Kowloon East traffic unit, was out for a run on Prince Edward Road East in Choi Hung when he encountered the man.

Yu ran past the man in his 40s while under a footbridge opposite the housing estate Rhythm Garden at about 1.45pm, according to a source familiar with the case.

“At that moment, there was no physical contact or eye contact between the two individuals,” the insider said.