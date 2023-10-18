Senior Public Prosecutor Jasmine Ching Wai-ming said the seven had either shouted curses, used obscene hand gestures, hurled missiles or turned a hosepipe on their opponents, who claimed to be protecting their homes.

Among the 47 injured in the clash was Lam, now 46 and a Democratic Party lawmaker at the time, who has pleaded not guilty to rioting.

More than 100 men dressed in white and armed with sticks and rods stormed the station and attacked protesters returning from a demonstration on Hong Kong Island, as well as ordinary passengers and passers-by.

“Their presence [at the station] was not a coincidence, but a premeditated act to gather at the scene and provoke the white-shirted people there,” Ching said in her opening statement.

Ching on Wednesday placed the blame on Lam and six others – Yu Ka-ho, Jason Chan Wing-hei, Yip Kam-sing, Kwong Ho-lam, Wan Chung-ming and Marco Yeung Long.

She suggested the seven had shown up at the railway station in response to online calls to “safeguard” and “liberate” the northwestern residential area.

She drew the court’s attention to earlier demonstrations on Hong Kong Island, in particular the one outside Beijing’s liaison office , to support her contention that the accused had gone to Yuen Long with the purpose of challenging their opponents.

The prosecution said the confrontation started at around 10.45pm when people from both sides started to gather on the station concourse. A war of words escalated into missile-throwing between the two groups.

Lam and his co-defendants are alleged to have asked the white-clad men to come at them.

Prosecutors said the white-shirted group stormed an area past the ticket barriers at about 11.02pm as a result of the provocation.

Ching highlighted video evidence which was said to show the men in white stopping in front of a staircase and allowing the black-shirted group to retreat to the station platform.

But the court was told mayhem broke out after a large metal rubbish bin was thrown from the platform and landed near the white-clad group.

“That was the reason why the white-shirted men moved along the staircase and proceeded to the platform to assault the group clad in black, as well as some residents on the platform and inside the train compartment,” Ching maintained.

Prosecutors accused Lam of instigating the unrest by urging the group in black to confront their white-shirted opponents.

They added people dressed in black taunted their opponents with “abusive” and “threatening” remarks, but did not specify what the ex-legislator was alleged to have said during the stand-off.

The prosecution, however, insisted that Lam and the six co-defendants encouraged one another through their physical presence and took part in a riot.

All seven accused have denied the joint charge of rioting, which is punishable by up to seven years in jail at the District Court.

The trial before judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi is expected to last 25 days.

Lam is also among 47 opposition figures charged under the Beijing-imposed national security law with plotting to paralyse the government by seizing a majority in the legislature through an unofficial primary election three years ago.

He and 15 others pleaded not guilty to the offence and opted for trial in front of a High Court panel of three judges hand-picked to preside over national security cases. The trial continues.