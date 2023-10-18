Tsang earlier pleaded guilty to rioting in Tsuen Wan on October 1, 2019, as well as taking part in the attack with others on the officer using hammers, pliers, rods and umbrellas.

District Court Deputy Judge Ada Yim Shun-yee on Wednesday told defendant Tsang Chi-kin, aged 22 but 18 at the time of the riot, that the gunshot wound would not be a mitigating factor in her sentencing because the officer used “lawful force” after Tsang ignored repeated warnings.

A student shot by Hong Kong police during the 2019 anti-government protests has been jailed for three years and 11 months for rioting, assaulting an officer and perjury.

The judge started with a term of 5½ years for the rioting charge and a year for the assault violation, but reduced the penalties for both by a third due to his guilty plea.

Tsang and three other fugitives were taken into custody in 2022 while trying to flee the city by boat after they unsuccessfully sought refuge at the United States consulate.

“His gunshot injury and depression are not mitigating factors, but he has been cooperating with the police since the arrest,” Yim said.

After being taken into custody, Tsang became a prosecution witness, and wrote of his remorse in a letter to the court. He told the judge he had bet on the wrong horse in the heat of the moment.

But Yim described the attack as “serious” and noted the officer had sustained arm injuries.

The judge decided to reduce Tsang’s jail time to 40 months for the rioting charge, with an additional two months for assaulting the officer.

Immediately after Tsang’s rioting and assault case concluded, he was sentenced over a perjury charge, along with Wong Ansen, 23, Alex Wong Chun-yin, 17, and Yip Ho, 35.

Yip admitted to having secured several hideouts for the other three, who had been charged with rioting.

Security guards outside the US consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

He also claimed he was working for “Tuesdayroad Media”, a YouTube channel largely consisting of content supporting the three fugitives.

The channel’s owner subsequently requested the trio film themselves for the purposes of crowdfunding.

In Yip’s earlier plea for mitigation, he said he had tried to convince the other three to turn themselves in before he decided to leave them behind.

But the judge said Yip had wrongly offered help to the fugitives.

Although there was no evidence showing Yip had received any financial benefit or acted as the mastermind of the plan for the three to flee the city, Yim said his culpability was “way higher” than the rest.

“If it were not for a scaremonger offering advice and planning the escape plan, the defendants would not have been able to hide for such a long time,” she said.

Yip was sentenced to 20 months in jail, while Wong Ansen received 10 months.

Since Alex Wong was a minor at the time of the offence, Yim decided that a term of between six months and three years at a training centre was appropriate, followed by a lengthy supervision after his release.

Yim added the young man had not reflected on his act as deeply as she expected. She also dismissed a counsel’s request for a term at a rehabilitation centre, which would carry a shorter detention.

Tsang was sentenced to another five months in jail, totalling three years and 11 months for all his offences.

The protests were sparked by a government’s attempt to introduce an extradition bill that would have allowed for suspects to be tried in mainland China, among other jurisdictions.