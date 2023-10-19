The company suspected some of its members were making false declarations of permanent departure from Hong Kong to apply for early withdrawal of a total of more than HK$1 million from their pensions.

Hong Kong police have launched an investigation after they arrested a man for allegedly making false claims about leaving the city permanently to apply for early withdrawal of his HK$75,000 (US$9,580) pension.

Residents can only withdraw their pension funds before the age of 65 if they can show they are permanently departing the city, have become unable to ever work again or are terminally ill.

“Our investigation found the suspect was promised assistance in applying for early withdrawal of their MPF, and would be charged a HK$27,000 commission if the application was approved,” police said.

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority says it is cooperating with the investigation. Photo: Enoch Yiu

The case is ongoing and the force has not ruled out more arrests.

The man was arrested on suspicion of using a false instrument to make the early withdrawal claims, which police warned was punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the latest case and said it was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The authority warned that offenders making false or misleading statements for early withdrawal could be charged according to the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance.

The city’s anti-corruption agency earlier arrested 20 people for allegedly using forged documents to claim they were leaving the city permanently, in a bid to withdraw funds early.

Last Friday, it said an insurance agent among those arrested was suspected of taking bribes to help MPF members withdraw their pensions early by fabricating evidence of employment and residence in mainland China.

In 2021, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority said it would no longer recognise the British National (Overseas) passport as proof of identity in the city, after the United Kingdom announced the BN(O) visa migration pathway in July 2020 following Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong.

The move prevented some scheme members from using the passport or its associated visa as evidence to apply for early withdrawal of the pension fund.

The earlier arrests were said to have surprised some Hong Kong emigrants in the UK, who had followed the advice of agents and made similar claims to withdraw money from their MPF accounts to finance their move.

Some were worried that they might be prosecuted if they returned to Hong Kong to visit.