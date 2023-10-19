5 injured in collision between Mercedes-Benz and Hong Kong minibus

Five people were injured in a collision between a Mercedes-Benz and a minibus in Hong Kong on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Sin Fat Road outside private housing estate Laguna City in Kwun Tong just after 11am.

A source familiar with the case said the car crossed into the opposite lane and slammed into a minibus which had pulled over at a stop.

The front of the Mercedes-Benz was seriously damaged in the incident.