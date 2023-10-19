5 injured in collision between Mercedes-Benz and Hong Kong minibus
- Two vehicles collide on Sin Fat Road outside private housing estate Laguna City in Kwun Tong just after 11am
- Source familiar with the case says car crossed into opposite lane and slammed into minibus which had pulled over at a stop
Five people were injured in a collision between a Mercedes-Benz and a minibus in Hong Kong on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on Sin Fat Road outside private housing estate Laguna City in Kwun Tong just after 11am.
A source familiar with the case said the car crossed into the opposite lane and slammed into a minibus which had pulled over at a stop.
The front of the Mercedes-Benz was seriously damaged in the incident.
Its driver complained of chest pain and was rescued by emergency personnel after she was unable to open the door, according to police.
A police spokeswoman said the minibus driver and his three passengers sustained minor injuries.
The two men and three women were taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong for treatment.
Officers from the Kowloon East traffic unit are investigating the case.