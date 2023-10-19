Hong Kong police arrest 4 men, including 2 ex-district councillors, on suspicion of fraud, lying in résumés
- The ex-councillors were escorted by police to an office in Kwun Tong to gather evidence, source says
- They allegedly gave false information in some of their employment records, preliminary investigation shows
Four men, including two former district councillors, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and conspiracy to lie on their job applications to a Hong Kong insurance company, the Post has learned.
Police escorted former Sham Shui Po district councillor Yeung Yuk, 38, and ex-Sha Tin member Sunny Chiu Chu-pong, 31, to an office in Manulife Place in Kwun Tong to gather evidence.
They were apprehended in Cheung Sha Wan earlier on Thursday, a source familiar with the case said.
The other two, arrested on Wednesday, were the 33-year-old and 36-year-old sons of current vice-chairwoman Janet Ng Yuet-lan of Sham Shui Po District Council.
A preliminary investigation showed that false information was allegedly given in some of their employment records such as puffing up how much they earned in previous positions, according to the source.
“We believe they could have been offered a high-ranking position with a higher fixed monthly salary by exaggerating their previous wages,” he said.
The insider added one of the brothers was accused of lying about having no criminal record.
The four men, three of whom are insurance agents in the same company, could face up to 14 years in jail if found guilty.
As of Thursday evening, all the suspects remained in police custody.
The fraud allegations came to light when police were investigating former Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Chu Kong-wai, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of violating laws governing the city’s Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) pension scheme.
Chu was accused of breaching the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance by engaging in MPF sales and marketing activities without an intermediary licence, an offence punishable by up to seven years in prison and a HK$5 million (US$638,810) fine.
Former Hong Kong district councillor arrested over MPF law breach
The source said a subsequent investigation revealed Chu had made a false declaration in his job application before joining an insurance firm.
Chu has been released on bail pending further investigation and is required to report back to police next month.
Police have not ruled out further arrests as the investigation by the Sham Shui Po district crime squad is ongoing.