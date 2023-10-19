Four men, including two former district councillors, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and conspiracy to lie on their job applications to a Hong Kong insurance company, the Post has learned.

Police escorted former Sham Shui Po district councillor Yeung Yuk, 38, and ex-Sha Tin member Sunny Chiu Chu-pong, 31, to an office in Manulife Place in Kwun Tong to gather evidence.

They were apprehended in Cheung Sha Wan earlier on Thursday, a source familiar with the case said.

The other two, arrested on Wednesday, were the 33-year-old and 36-year-old sons of current vice-chairwoman Janet Ng Yuet-lan of Sham Shui Po District Council.

A preliminary investigation shows false information was allegedly given in some of the suspects’ employment records. Photo: SCMP

A preliminary investigation showed that false information was allegedly given in some of their employment records such as puffing up how much they earned in previous positions, according to the source.